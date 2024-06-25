Buccaneers Rookie Cornerback Named Minicamp Surprise by ESPN
While a large majority of undrafted free agents don't hit for the teams that sign them, a few of them end up proving they can play football in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have had some good luck with them recently, and it seems like they may have hit on another one heading into training camp.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA cornerback Tyrek Funderburk out of Appalachian State has been getting some attention recently, and the buzz is only increasing as training camp draws nearer. ESPN released an article on one UDFA that surprised during minicamp, and Funderburk was named for Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Officially Announce 2024 Training Camp Dates, 2 Open Practices
Here's what ESPN reporter Jenna Laine had to say about Funderburk:
"Funderburk, an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, picked off Kyle Trask on the first day of mandatory minicamp and dropped a second interception on Day 2 off John Wolford. 'He's a guy that's flashed out of pads,' coach Todd Bowles said."
The Bucs had some good fortune and scouting when it came to UDFA players last year. Cornerback Christian Izien started at nickel as a UDFA in 2023, and the team also kept wideout Rakim Jarrett and pass rusher Markees Watts, all three of whom are still on the team heading into training camp. If Funderburk can make an impact on special teams and keeps up his impressive play in training camp, the Bucs may have hit on another UDFA this year.
READ MORE: Pro Football Talk Ranks Buccaneers as One of NFL's Best Teams for 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.