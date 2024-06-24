Pro Football Talk Ranks Buccaneers as One of NFL's Best Teams for 2024
Some outlets are disrespecting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some are higher, but a little weary about the team after a losing streak last year. And some, like Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, are very high on the team.
Florio recently ranked all 32 teams ahead of training camp, and he's higher on the Buccaneers than most pundits are across the board. He has Tampa Bay as a top-10 team in the NFL, sitting behind the Cincinnati Bengals and ahead of the Houston Texans. '
"For some reason, [the Buccaneers] still aren’t being taken seriously," Florio wrote. "They should be."
The Bucs come very high ranked here, and where Florio ranks other teams in relation to them is fairly interesting. He has a team like the Dallas Cowboys at No. 16 and the Atlanta Falcons, who Vegas has as the favorite to win the division, at No. 19. He was particularly critical of Atlanta's decision to pick Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8.
"They’d be even higher if they’d used the eighth overall pick on a player other than Kirk Cousins’s replacement," Florio wrote.
The Bucs are by far the highest-ranked NFC South team on the list, with the Falcons coming in No. 19, the New Orleans Saints at No. 24 and the Carolina Panthers No. 32. The Bucs are also highly ranked in general on the list, coming in as the 5th-highest team in the NFC.
