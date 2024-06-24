Buccaneers Officially Announce 2024 Training Camp Dates, 2 Open Practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced their 2024 training camp dates along with the two practices open to the general public.
The Bucs will get things underway starting on July 24th when they will have Community Impact Day, highlighting local community groups and organizations within the Tampa Bay area. The Bucs will have a total of 10 practices open to fans, with two open to the general public on July 25th and August 2nd.
Certain dates will also feature specialty days outside of the Community Impact Day, such as Back Together Weekend, Women of Red Day, and Military Day. Back Together Weekend, a league-wide initiative, will bring together the local community and club-led fan events. Women of Red Day is the celebration of the Buccaneers' women friends, and on Military Day the organization will host military personnel.
"We look forward to once again welcoming our fans back to the Advent Health Training Center for the start of training camp as we prepare for another memorable season of Buccaneers football," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our players and coaches love the added energy that our fans bring during training camp and this season we have raised the number of open practices to 10 in order to accommodate even more fans."
Full list of training camp dates:
Wednesday, July 24th, 8:30 AM - Community Impact Day
Thursday, July 25th, 8:30 AM - Open to General Public
Sunday, July 28th, 8:30 AM - Jr. Bucs, Youth Flag Football, Special Olympics
Monday, July 29th, 8:30 AM - Krewe Members
Tuesday, July 30th 7:00 PM - Krewe Members
Thursday, August 1st, 8:30 AM - Women of Red Day
Friday, August 2nd, 8:30 AM - Open to General Public
Saturday, August 3rd, 8:30 AM - Krewe Members
Tuesday, August 6th, 8:30 AM - Krewe Members
Wednesday, August 7th, 8:30 AM - Military Day
Most of the Buccaneers' practices will occur during the morning hours in an attempt to beat the worst of the Florida heat, with the exception coming at nighttime on July 30th.
For more information regarding Buccaneers' training camp be sure to visit Buccaneers.com for updates.
