Buccaneers RB Rachaad White on QB Jayden Daniels: 'His First Loss Will Come From Me'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot to accomplish before hosting the Washington Commanders Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
With Training camp still more than three weeks away, the Buccaneers are really in the early stages of forging their team for the year, but that won't keep players like running back Rachaad White from doing what we all do from time to time, and look ahead just a bit.
He has good reason to as well, as he'll reunite on a football field with former Arizona State teammate quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 1 when the Washington Commanders visit Tampa Bay to start the season. On the Jim Rome Show recently, White didn't mix words when voicing how he expects to welcome his friend to the NFL.
'It's crazy, our first game, I tell 'em we got to put belt-to-ass, but that's just how it goes, you know what I'm saying," White said when asked about the upcoming matchup. "It's just good competition. It's great competition... it's cool though. His first loss will come from me."
Daniels and the Commanders will inevitably earn their first loss together and the first of his career. Doing it in their first outing together wouldn't be a surprise, considering Washington selected the quarterback with the well-deserved No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft while the Bucs had to wait a few hours on Day 1 due to their Divisional Round exit from the 2023 NFL season.
However, White also isn't selling his former teammate short, telling Rome there's a reason they picked him as high as they did and that he's seen the positive reports coming out of Washington about his friend and former quarterback.
There are pretty positive reports coming out of Tampa Bay these days about White's current quarterback as well, though, and we expect most will predict a Buccaneers win in Week 1 just like White did this week.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.