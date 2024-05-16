Odds Released for Buccaneers 2024 Season Opener Against Washington Commanders
After a solid offseason returning much of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that made it to the second round of the NFL playoffs a season ago, the team is a favorite in its season opener.
The Buccaneers had a strong offseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a three-year contract to return to the team. Star wide receiver and Mayfield's top target in Mike Evans returned. This team will have an immediate identity this season, which took quite some time to evolve a season ago.
Because of this, the Buccaneers are short favorites over the Washington Commanders for the Week 1 matchup to kick off the 2024 NFL season. According to DraftKings, the Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites over the Commanders.
Things are much different in Tampa heading into the season. Last season, there was plenty of uncertainty. A quarterback battle went well into preseason play. The team's ceiling was unknown. This year, after returning key production, the Buccaneers know what they have going into their season opener.
Now, the Commanders enter some unknown territory themselves. Fresh off a 4-13 season, the team has new ownership, a new general manager and a new coaching staff, all while being led by a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Of course, this doesn't make the team immune to a jump like the Houston Texans, who defeated the Buccaneers with a rookie quarterback. It doesn't feel likely, though.
It's no shock the Buccaneers are favorites, and, in all honesty, it feels like the spread should be a bit steeper in favor of Tampa Bay. The uncertainty with Washington simply feels like too much to overcome on the road against a playoff team.
Still, the game is four months out and there's plenty that could happen between now and then, but it feels like the Buccaneers will be able to kick off their season with a victory.
