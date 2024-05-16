PFF Gives Buccaneers' 2024 Offseason High Grade After Rookie Minicamp
The offseason is coming to a close, with rookie minicamp out of the way and OTAs and training camp coming up fast. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did some important work in keeping some major players, and that work hasn't gone unnoticed by experts and pundits.
READ MORE: Which Buccaneers Games Could Tom Brady Call For FOX in 2024?
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently graded all 32 teams' offseasons, and he was particularly impressed with Tampa Bay's, giving the team an A grade. Here's what he wrote on the Bucs and what they've been doing in the lead-up to the new league year:
"Tampa Bay managed to re-sign Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. this offseason while opting to not re-sign Shaq Barrett and Devin White and trading away Carlton Davis In other words, they kept who they wanted to keep.
The Buccaneers went on to have a very nice draft, which included an instant potential starter in Graham Barton followed by good depth players."
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Participating in NFL Accelerator Program in 2024
Tampa Bay's most recent re-acquisition was that of Antoine WInfield Jr., who the team made the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. Emphasis has been put on retaining core talent, but that isn't all — Tampa Bay has also addressed holes, drafting Graham Barton to shore up the line and EDGE Chris Braswell to address a lack of pass rush. Overall, it seems like the Bucs improved an already solid roster on the surface, which certainly warrants such a grade.
The team will get to put that offseason to the test in September when it opens its season at home against the Washington Commanders.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.