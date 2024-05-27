OPINION: Don't Be Worried About Tristan Wirfs Skipping Buccaneers OTAs
NFL players protecting themselves is nothing new, but for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing on a contract year isn't new, either.
Bucs general manager Jason Licht has locked up the contracts of a number of Tampa Bay's star players this offseason, including wideout Mike Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and, most recently, star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is the next in line to get a bag, as he's playing on his fifth-year option, and it seems as if he's protecting himself before a new deal is signed, per a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
While this makes it sound like Wirfs is holding out of OTAs solely for contract reasons, the actual truth is likely a little more complex. Yes, it is probably true that Wirfs wants to protect himself without a new deal, but OTAs are also optional — players with big new deals, like Evans, haven't been showing up, for instance. Wirfs likely doesn't need OTAs as much as some other players do, given his experience and high standard of play, and that's also something that head coach Todd Bowles understood when asked about the situation.
"I'm aware that it's voluntary," Bowles said during the first day of OTAs. "Me and Tristan have had plenty of conversations, and he's still working out and he's been here all offseason — so I'm comfortable with that."
That "he's been here all offseason" part of the equation is an important one, and someone who is truly holding out probably wouldn't be doing that. Wirfs is in the building, and because of that, his "holdout" isn't likely to continue past OTAs when mandatory minicamp kicks up.
The bottom line is this — if you play well on a contract year, Jason Licht rewards you. Mike Evans did not hold out last year during his big contract situation, and he was rewarded with a massive two-year deal. Antoine Winfield Jr. was the same way, and now, Wirfs is the next in line. Linebacker Devin White did not play well in his last contract year after "holding in" at camp, and he's now a Philadelphia Eagle.
These are all things that Tristan Wirfs likely knows. So for any Bucs fan or NFL fan in general worrying about Wirfs this offseason, I wouldn't be too scared — he'll suit up and play like he always has, and at the end of the year, he'll be rewarded for it.
