What the Buccaneers' Cap Space Looks Like Post-June 1
The NFL offseason has been moving quick, and now, we're only a few weeks away from mandatory minicamp. As such, we've passed another deadline present in the offseason — June 1, which is a big day for the NFL salary cap.
Essentially, a team can designate two players on their roster in the offseason to be cut with a post-June 1 designation. As such, when the player is cut, the salary cap won't immediately move, but that salary cap space will open up after June 1. This becomes pertinent in cap management, as the team can spread a salary cap out over two years with this designation instead of eating the entire salary for the year should the play get cut before June 1.
Tampa Bay's post-June 1 cut came from Shaquil Barrett, which opened up about $1.9 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. Here's what they had to say about Barrett's contract:
"Barrett’s contract became a salary cap mess due to yearly restructures for cap relief that pushed $26.7 million of his $51 million earned since 2021 into the dead money ledger for 2024. The Bucs will carry $9.27 million in dead money this year and $17.4 million in 2025. Barrett signed a one year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins earlier this year. The Bucs have around $10 million in cap room remaining for 2024."
With that in mind, the Buccaneers currently have $10.4 million in cap space after that move, good for the 23rd most in the NFL.
Don't expect a lot of big moves, if there are any moves at all. The Bucs stlll have yet to sign two draft picks in Graham Barton and Chris Braswell, and the rest will likely be used for operating costs going forward throughout the season. Tampa Bay focused its energy this season on getting back its star players and having accomplished that, they don't have much more use for the salary cap.
