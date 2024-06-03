Pro Football Focus Names Buccaneers Safety Best in NFL Ahead of 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid Antoine Winfield Jr. big bucks in the offseason, and it's not hard to see why.
Winfield Jr. has been fantastic for Tampa Bay ever since he came to the team in 2020, but he had an unbelievable year in 2023. He was named a First Team All-Pro, and for good reason — he netted six forced fumbles, six sacks, three interceptions and 122 total tackles, among other crazy stats. He was the best safety in the NFL last year, and Pro Football Focus made sure to advertise it in their safety rankings.
PFF ranked their top 32 safeties in the NFL, and Winfield Jr. topped the list. Here's what writer Zoltan Buday had to say about Winfield Jr.:
"Winfield, who became the NFL's highest-paid defensive back this offseason, was the highest-graded safety in the league last season (90.7). The 25-year-old's 92.0 PFF overall grade over the past three seasons leads the position, and his run-defense and pass-rush grades rank first among safeties, too."
As mentioned, Winfield Jr. isn't just PFF's highest-graded safety for 2023, he's the overall highest-graded from the past three seasons. Also mentioned was his affinity to get physical — he's a great aspect of both the pass rush and the run stuff, and those six sacks and numerous amount of tackles last year prove it.
Winfield Jr. became the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL when he was given his four-year, $81.4 million deal in the offseason. He doesn't have much to prove heading into 2024, but if his past play is any indication, he'll light up the stat sheet again this coming year.
