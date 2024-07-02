Buccaneers Tight End Named 2024 Sleeper Fantasy Pick by Sports Illustrated
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some decent fantasy production out of their offense last year with Rachaad White, Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield leading the charge in that area. They will once again look to do the same in 2024 and will hopefully add some more fantasy standouts to those already poised to produce strong fantasy output.
According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano, the one player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who is a sleeper fantasy pick in 2024 is none other than third-year tight end Cade Otton.
"Otton, entering his third NFL season, has a chance to post a career-best season in 2024. He quietly put up 47 catches and 455 yards this past campaign, but his ceiling on a weekly basis was always problematic. While that could remain an issue this season, I can easily see Otton pushing for 50-plus catches and 500-plus yards. I’d take a chance on him in the late rounds as a No. 2 option."
One could have easily decided to take WR Chris Godwin as their sleeper for the Bucs when it comes to fantasy now that he is moving back to his more natural role as a slot wideout, but with Godwin already establishing himself as a solid fantasy hold, Otton seems like the reasonable choice.
The former fourth-round pick out of Washington began his career with Brady under center before receiving passes from Mayfield last season. Otton started towards the latter half of his rookie campaign before becoming the full-time starter in 2023. In each season, he was able to bring in at least two touchdowns and eclipse over 350 yards receiving, but there was always that question of whether or not we would see Otton become a true threat from the tight end position.
At this point, it is fair to believe that we know what Otton will give the Buccaneers, but with another year with Baker and defenses paying more attention to the other Bucs weapons, it's hard to imagine Otton not topping his numbers entering his third season in the league.
Otton doesn't face much competition in his position and should see the lion's share of the work - allowing him the opportunity to improve as the 20th-best tight end in fantasy in 2023 in both standard and points per reception (PPR) leagues.
