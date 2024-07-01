The Top 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players Ahead of Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded with talent going into the 2024 season. After making a push to retain their own free agents, the team also brought in valuable pieces through free agency and the draft to boost the defending NFC South Champions roster. But how do the players stack up against each other?
In this article, we rank the top 10 players on the Bucs roster. Just missing the list was safety Jordan Whitehead, quarterback Baker Mayfield, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and punter Jake Camarda.
10. RT Luke Goedeke
After an offseason of trepidation by fans, Goedeke settled in nicely at right tackle. Making the switch to his natural position after a failed attempt to move him inside, Goedeke graded out nicely ranking amongst the top 25 tackles regardless of side in the NFL. With a year under his belt and an offense that will play more to his strengths, Goedeke is primed to have another good season manning the right side.
9. DT Calijah Kancey
Is Kancey already that good that he's one of the top 10 Bucs on the team? In short, yes. After missing nearly all of training camp and almost all of the first four games, Kancey came on like a bat out of hell. His presence was immediately felt and he racked up more sacks in his rookie season than former first-round draft picks Vita Vea, Gerald McCoy, and Warren Sapp. The sky is the limit for Kancey, who could only get better his sophomore season and cement himself as a rising star and one of the better defensive tackles in the league.
8. RB Rachaad White
Some may look at White's spot here and say it's too high, but last season he finished eighth in the league in yards from scrimmage and was the fourth-highest running back with 1,539 yards rushing and receiving. He finished third in receiving yards (549) at the position while finishing fourth in receptions (64). He accomplished this in a bad run scheme that took nearly 3/4 of the season to get started and still finished last overall in rushing yards. With a new scheme that is tailored to his running style and has the ability to check into more advantageous runs, I expect White to have a career year in 2024.
7. CB Jamel Dean
While he had a down year with injuries, Dean remains one of the better corners in the league. In 2023, he was one of the top cornerbacks in press-man coverage and has the speed to keep up with the quicker receivers in the league. While he has struggled to create turnovers, Dean is still a top-flight corner when healthy.
6. WR Chris Godwin
Producing back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Godwin has cemented himself as a top receiver in the league. Now in a new offense that plans to feature him as a key target out of the slot, Godwin has another opportunity in a contract year to show why he is one of the better receivers in the NFL.
5. NT Vita Vea
Vea has slimmed down in preparation for the 2024 season to get faster and be more of a playmaker up the middle. Coming off of back-to-back five-plus sack seasons a motivated and faster Vea spells trouble for the rest of the league.
4. LB Lavonte David
Father Time comes for us all, but David showed no signs of slowing down in 2023. The veteran linebacker put up one of the best seasons in his career and showed he can still be a force in coverage and against the run. He got after the quarterback with 4.5 sacks and made a living in opposing backfields with 17 tackles for loss.
3. WR Mike Evans
Evans re-upped with the Bucs in the offseason and is coming off his 10th straight 1,000-yard season. Evans is getting better with age, eclipsing 13 touchdowns for the second time in his career. Still a dominant outside threat, his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into year 11 will surely see him pick up where he left off last season.
2. LT Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs could easily be number one here, and you can make a case he's amongst the top three offensive tackles in the league, however, he gets slighted by Winfield Jr., who is the best safety in the NFL. Wirfs' switch from right tackle to the left side was nearly seamless. There were a few hiccups, but heading into year two at the position, he should find himself right back in All-Pro consideration after making the Pro Bowl last season. Wirfs is going to reset the market at tackle — it's just a matter of when.
1. S Antoine Winfield Jr
The highest-paid defensive back in the NFL lands on my list of the top 10 Buccaneers. Winfield Jr. is the ultimate weapon in the defensive backfield. He can line up virtually anywhere and make plays. He's never truly out of a play and his ability to create timely turnovers has been exceptional. After getting his payday, Winfield Jr. has shown no signs of slowing down, putting in extra work at practice and doing the little things to get better. As long as he's part of the Bucs secondary he'll be one of, if not the, best players on the team.
