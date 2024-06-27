WATCH: Check Out Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby Mic'd Up at Minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been looking to turn their pass rush around for a while, and outside linebacker Yaya Diaby could be a big part of that.
Diaby was drafted in the third round in 2023 out of Louisville, and he made a big impact immediately for the Bucs. He didn't start until about halfway through the year, but he hit the ground running, netting 7.5 sacks on the year and a forced fumble. This year, he'll get to play alongside Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell, and the two could wreak havoc on backfields.
Diaby was the most recent of the Buccaneers that was mic'd up during mandatory minicamp, and his infectious personality shines through on camera. Check out his mic'd up video below, where he gets excited about defensive sacks, his teammates and playing the game of football in general:
The video also showcases the friendship between Diaby and Caljah Kancey, who the Buccaneers drafted in the first round in 2023. The two made a fearsome duo, with Diaby's 7.5 sacks compounding with Kancey's 4.0 sacks on the year. Both players didn't play the whole year, so the possibility that they could in 2024 may be a frightening prospect for opposing offenses.
