CBS Sports' Top 100 Players for 2024 Includes 4 Buccaneers Players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers focused on keeping some of their best players on the roster in free agency, and it could pay off dividends — some of those players are the very best in the NFL.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco released his list of the Top 100 players in the NFL for the 2024 season, and there were four Tampa Bay Buccaneers players on the list. Left guard Tristan Wirfs was ranked No. 24, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was ranked No. 31, wideout Mike Evans was ranked No. 88 and linebacker Lavonte David was ranked No. 97.
Two of those players, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Evans, weren't on Prisco's list last year. Prisco seems fairly high on the Buccaneers this season, attending minicamp recently and singing praises of the team on social media.
"Watched the Bucs practice this week at minicamp and a lot of people are sleeping on that team," Prisco wrote. "They will win the division again. Much bigger and tougher on the offensive line, and Baker Mayfield is settled in at QB. The players love him from what I am told."
The Bucs had all of these players last year, but they still struggled, going 9-8 and squeaking into the playoffs. They made a great run after, though, winning their first playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and then playing the Detroit Lions close. Now, though, they've added some key depth in the draft, and it may allow Wirfs, Winfield Jr., Evans and David to perform at their best with some extra help in key places of need.
