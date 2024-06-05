Bucs HC Todd Bowles Gives Interesting Update on Deven Thompkins' Potential Return
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiving room got a bit thinner during the offseason.
The Buccaneers parted ways with wideout Deven Thompkins last week, in the middle of the team's OTA work. While Thompkins looked fine on the Tuesday media were allowed to watch practice that week, FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported that Thompkins had tweaked his hamstring, an injury that would last just one to two weeks.
The move came as a surprise to many, as Thompkins had previously been Tampa Bay's return man from 2022 onward. He never had a lot of value in the receiving game, and over his career thus far, he's caught 22 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on Thompkins' release, and seemed to imply that there was a possibility that Thompkins could return to the team if the right scenario occurred.
"Well, he was injured and we needed some healthy bodies, so we’ll take care of that," Bowles told reporters on Tuesday. "The door is open. We understand it’s a tough business and he understands that as well. We’ll see what happens in the future.”
That being said, it's unlikely. Thompkins being cut in the month of May doesn't bode well for a return, especially given that his hamstring injury was minor and he would certainly be available in training camp, which is more than a month away. Additionally, both Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan have gotten looks in the return game, and with a new kick return format, the team may want to use them instead and re-shuffle their receiving corps.
With all of this combined, it makes it unlikely that Thompkins will return to the roster. He'll come back to IR if a team does not claim him off waivers, and if the Bucs would like to release him then, they'll come to terms on an injury settlement.
