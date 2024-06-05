Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield Likes What He Sees From Rookies
Offseason workouts are ramping up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they finish their final week of OTA's before Mandatory Minicamp next week. After landing a three-year $100 million contract, quarterback Baker Mayfield has put the time in this offseason to attend every one of the teams' Phase 3 OTA sessions. That time spent there has allowed him to get up to speed in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's offense and build chemistry with some of his new teammates.
Among those new teammates is a pair of offensive skill players in wide receiver Jalen McMillan and running back Bucky Irving. The pair of rookies have impressed the media so far, especially McMillan who looks smooth on the field and catches nearly everything thrown his way. Those are the same observations Mayfield has as he's gotten reps with the rookie wideout.
"Jalen's got such a natural feel as a receiver," Mayfield said. "He's extremely smooth, one of those guys that doesn't look like he's covering a lot of ground because it looks effortless, but he really is. He's a guy that can run every route that you have in your route tree. [He has] really strong hands at the point of attack — he always attacks the ball when it's in the air, which is great to see for a young guy, just to have that natural tendency."
As far as Irving, it's tough to gauge running back play without pads but as we've noted in previous articles, he displays decisiveness when there's an opening and gets up to top speed quickly. Mayfield echoed those sentiments when speaking about the fourth-round runner after Tuesday's practice.
"Then Bucky, yeah – obviously, it's a little hard in the run game stuff right now with no pads on," Mayfield said. "But the one thing I'll say about him, obviously he's got good hands, but when he decides to cut it upfield and get north and south, he goes. He decides and he hits it. That's good to see."
In addition to some new skill players to utilize on the offense, Mayfield also received reinforcements along the offensive line. First-round center Graham Barton has been getting slowly worked into the first-team offensive line. He's received a handful of snaps in practice available to the media, with Mayfield and the offensive line and so far the Bucs quarterback likes what he sees but notes it's all about learning a new position and that takes time.
"Playing center in the NFL, it's not easy. There are just so many different looks, fronts, blitzes and just the communication. It's a whole different ballgame. I think he's handling it really well. Now, the physical aspects of Graham – he's a stud. He can move people off the ball, he's quick, just the way he gets his feet up under him, how he leverages blocks and understands what we're trying to get done, that's really special.
"I think, for him, he's got all the physical tools that he needs. That's why he got drafted that high. but it's taking time to learn it, get the reps. It's just going to take time for him. Luckily, he'll be surrounded by good people, though, and will get to learn from some greats as well."
The Bucs invested heavily in Mayfield this season and then invested in protecting him and adding weapons around him. If everything clicks it could pay off dividends for the Buccaneers come the regular season.
