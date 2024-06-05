Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Talks Pressure on Himself, Learning New Offense
Much of the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is still here thanks to the work that general manager Jason Licht did this offseason, looking to keep the continuity that was built during last season. There are a few changes happening on the east coast of Florida, as the offense will be working under a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Dave Canales and the introduction of Liam Coen.
Many have noted that what Coen will bring in terms of his system is similar to that of what Canales ran but with a few tweaks to it. Even so, there will undoubtedly be a learning curve for the offense despite the familiarity among players.
When speaking with the media following Tuesday's OTA practice, QB Baker Mayfield, who is familiar with Coen from LA, spoke on what this portion of the offseason is like for him in terms of learning the offense.
"It's a lot of, obviously, continuing the chemistry that we've had with some of the skill guys from last year [and] carrying that over. And then just, offensively, scheme-wise, getting everybody on the same page. It's really awesome that we have everybody here on offense, just going through that. Everybody's hearing it; we're all talking about, learning from good and bad plays. That's what this time period is about.... That's why I like the way [Offensive Coordinator] Liam [Coen] has installed the offense as well. It puts a lot on you mentally in the front. It is a little mentally taxing but it's good in the long run."
Continuity of knowing your personnel is obviously an important factor, but it seems as if Coen is challenging his players from a mental standpoint early on. Coen knows that at this level the mental aspect of the game is just as important as the physical aspect, and hitting this part of the game head-on early in the process of practices, even prior to training camp, seems like it will only lead to positive outcomes as long as the team maintains it further into the offseason.
Baker continued by describing what he likes about Coen's new offensive system, giving a bit of insight into what we will see from the Buccaneers' offense during the 2024 season, and showing that if they don't do what they are supposed to then it won't work in the grand scheme of things.
"It just presents so many different issues for a defense when it comes to their rules. Obviously, there's a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, things like that," Mayfield said. "It makes them think about their rules and have to react on the fly. For us, it's a lot of learning that part, because if we're not doing our job, it doesn't matter what the defense is thinking. It's tough there, but it presents different issues that they have to conquer."
Coen's system, from what we are hearing, is not only a slight deviation from what Canales was running this past season, but it relies on a bit more complexity, more mental aptitude, and puts more pressure on the quarterback — something Baker expressed further when speaking to the media.
"There's a lot more responsibility – line of scrimmage, a lot more double play calls where you're having to get the guys in the right positions. But as a quarterback, you want to have that responsibility and accountability," Mayfield said. "You always want to put your guys in the best position to have success, so now Liam's giving us the opportunity with a couple of play calls to be able to do that. Like I said, it's more mentally taxing but [I'm] just relearning the system and not taking it with the mindset that I've been here before but really starting from square one."
The offense is going to be tested and it will be up to them whether or not it is successful. Coen seems to have a solidified plan in place and is pushing the offense more so mentally than physically early on. He knows he has the talent and abilities, but he wants what they ultimately should want, a Lombardi Trophy. For that to happen everyone will need to be on the same page and put in the same effort to achieve those great heights.
