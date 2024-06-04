Buccaneers' Lack of Edge Rush Could Lead to Team Missing Playoffs in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did something in 2023 that not many people thought they would do — they made the playoffs. Not only did they make the playoffs for a team that was supposed to be picking within the top five of this past April's NFL draft, but they went on to win their Wild Card round game against the Philadelphia Eagles who had just made it to the Super Bowl themselves the year prior.
The offense had its moments last year, but they overall exceeded expectations with Baker Mayfield at the helm. The defense was the one area the Bucs didn't quite look as sharp as they struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, giving them all day to throw, and leaving cornerbacks on an island for way too long leading to opposing offenses being able to keep up.
That concern about getting pressure in opponents' backfields isn't going away anytime soon, as Pro Football Focus named it the one reason why Tampa Bay would miss the playoffs in 2024.
"The Buccaneers had just one player record 40 or more total pressures in the regular season in 2023, and that was Shaquil Barrett, whom the team released this offseason.
The Bucs' starting edge defenders are currently slated to be Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who wouldn’t have ranked among the top 30 edge defenders in regular-season QB pressures even if you combined their output."
The Bucs sack % in 2023 was just at 7.14%, good for 17th in the league, and they had a total of 48 sacks amongst them. It is difficult to see Tampa Bay improving in this area, but with a jump from Yaya Diaby and even a bit more improved Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in a contract year should help. The addition of Randy Gregory will be interesting to monitor as his production has slipped over the past couple of seasons, but the addition of Chris Braswell in the draft should also help spell some backfield disruption.
It isn't the scariest set of edge rushers coming at quarterbacks, but if they play as a unit alongside their elite interior defenders then things could possibly change for the Buccaneers' edge rushers, but until then it will remain a massive question mark for the team.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.