Should the Buccaneers Consider Trading Their Edge Rusher Before the 2024 Season?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have improved since 2023 through free agency and the draft, but there are still a few worries when it comes to certain positions. One of those position groups that still has question marks surrounding it is at edge rusher.
Last season, the Buccaneers struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and it became quite apparent that the front office would want to improve in this area to help their defense in 2024. Per Bleacher Report, the team should at least consider moving on from one of their edge rushers due to a lack of production and fit in Todd Bowles' defensive scheme.
Per B/R's Alex Ballentine, Tryon-Shoyinka hasn't exactly paid off on that pick. Here's a little bit of whay he said about Tryon-Shoyinka:
"With Shaquil Barrett now in Miami, the Buccaneers aren't exactly loaded on the edge behind Tryon-Shoyinka and Diaby. But the team did add veteran Randy Gregory in free agency, who is essentially (production-wise) an older version of Tryon-Shoyinka. The team has already declined Tryon-Shoyinka's fifth-year option, so 2024 is a contract year. There's at least a chance that there's a team out there who believes their defense is a better fit—that they can "fix" Tryon-Shoyinka. If the offer is appealing enough, perhaps the Buccaneers should let them."
There is no doubt that the production from JTS hasn't been what the Bucs had hoped for after selecting him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Although he has seen regular playing time, things just haven't come together for the young outside linebacker.
Getting a return for Tryon-Shoyinka will be implemental, but the question is would trading him away really net anything more sufficient than having him on the field? Depth would also become a concern if Tampa Bay were to trade JTS away as that would leave them with just Yaya Diaby, second round draft pick Chris Braswell, Randy Gregory, Anthony Nelson, and Jose Ramirez as viable options off the edge.
The Buccaneers seem perfectly fine with letting Tryon-Shoyinka walk after not picking up his fifth-year option this offseason, although there is always the chance they re-sign him depending on his production this upcoming contract year.
