WATCH: Rookie WR Jalen McMillan Flaunts Route Running Skills During Buccaneers OTAs
There have been a few Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies getting traction here and there from rookie minicamp to OTAs, and Jalen McMillan is certainly a popular name in that regard.
The Washington Huskies product has been highly touted throughout recent offseason work, both here at BucsGameday and from other outlets on the beat. McMillan has shown himself to be a smooth route runner with impressive hands, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers X account made sure to showcase that for Bucs fans with a video of him making a grab in OTAs.
McMillan could get a lot of use by the Bucs in his first year in Tampa Bay. He's already been one of two players taking drills for kick returns along with wideout Trey Palmer, so he could be a factor on special teams. Additionally, he'll also be competing with Palmer for the team's WR3 spot, as Mike Evans obviously has the first spot locked and Chris Godwin is set to spend most of the time in the slot in 2024.
As shown in the video, McMillan has good hands, route running skills and can turn on the jets and generate yards after catch. Whether he can do this in a game remains to be seen, but the future looks promising so far for the new Bucs wideout.
