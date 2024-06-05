Eagles' LB Devin White Gets Honest Regarding Last Season With Buccaneers
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is getting a fresh start. He signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he'll have the opportunity to turn things around after an underwhelming 2023 campaign.
The Eagles' linebacker room is a struggling one. They need help in that regard, and White will get plenty of opportunity to turn things around because of that. His focus will return to the field after struggling with the business side of the field a year ago. Now, White can get back to having fun on the field.
“I don’t think I handled [last season] well. I handled it more like a lawyer than a football player,” White told media.
Last season, White totaled just 83 tackles, the lowest mark in his career. He had 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss to accompany his two interceptions in his 14 games played on the season. His production dropped and he was a liability in coverage.
Sure, the lack of production could have been fueled by contract negotiations and unfinished business, but soon the truth will be unveiled. The Eagles need White to turn things around, and he will have every opportunity to do so.
White is heading into a prove-it season, too. He signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal. The former No. 5 overall pick has a narrative to spin, too. Claiming he's ready to get back to having fun on the field is a good start, but he's also got to prove why he was selected so high in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The departure of White from the Buccaneers is a positive, but his signing from the Eagles also happens to be a good gamble, as they have a better opportunity to maximize his production and potential in turning things around.
It takes a certain level of self-awareness for White to understand he didn't live to expectation in his final season as a Buccaneer, and it'll be good for him to be able to get back to the basics with a change of scenery.
