Buccaneers Star Linebacker Considered Playing For a Different Team in 2024
Despite the fact that his career is not yet over, Buccaneers' veteran linebacker Lavonte David is somewhat of a legend in Tampa Bay.
Drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, David has been an under the radar superstar since the moment he arrived in Tampa. As one of the most consistent, productive, and versatile linebackers in the NFL for over a decade, David has clearly established himself as a legendary Buccaneer.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA CB Garnering Praise in Offseason Workouts
He is also the epitome of a leader and a professional. According to Bucs' GM, Jason Licht, David has set the standard for the type of person and player the Buccaneers target when it comes to drafting players out of college.
Thankfully for the Bucs, David agreed to re-sign with the Buccaneers earlier this offseason, ensuring head coach, Todd Bowles, will have one of his most important players back to lead his defense in 2024.
But based on some comments David made on Wednesday, that wasn't always a foregone conclusion.
When asked about whether or not he considered retirement following last season, David said: "Maybe. Or I would've moved on, just to be honest with you. But I'm happy with the decision I made."
You have to respect David's honesty. But at the same time, when push came to shove, it sounds like David knew where he wanted to be.
“At the end of the day, I was doing everything right for this organization to continue to want me here to be around when things started changing, so I’m blessed to be a part of it,” David said.
READ MORE: Bucs News: Buccaneers 2024 First-Rounder Graham Barton Signs Rookie Contract
"I definitely still love the game of football. I still want to play and I still feel like I’m playing at a high level. I still feel like I can compete with the best and obviously the organization felt the same way. It was a no-brainer for me to come back. Us being competitive also played a main part in it. I’m definitely looking forward to another great season.”
Based on the amount of talent on the Bucs' roster, and the lack of a dominant opponent in the NFC South, I think it's safe to say that both Lavonte David and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization made a wise decision to reunite for at least one more run together.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.