Way-Too-Early NFC Playoff Prediction Has Buccaneers Missing 2024 Postseason
Here we go again.
The theme of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason is disrespect. First, it started with the Atlanta Falcons being favored to win the NFC South, and then it was Baker Mayfield not being ranked properly in QB power rankings heading into 2024, and now, it's NFL on FOX completely disregarding the Bucs by not even having them making the playoffs.
Yep, that's right, Dave Helman of Fox Sports sat down to give his predictions of how the NFL playoffs will shape up following the NFL Draft and he completely left the Bucs out of the entire NFC playoffs, instead going with the Atlanta Falcons with a starting QB coming off an Achilles tear.
"I'll be honest, I wanted to pick the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I love what Tampa's done this year," Helman said. "But again, from year to year you see so much turnover I think somebody new does have to make it. I think it'll be the Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins."
Helman's talking points regarding his decision to take Atlanta to win the NFC South while keeping the Buccaneers completely out is brutal.
"Year to year you see so much turnover"? Interesting, given that the Buccaneers have won the NFC South for three consecutive seasons and return the same exact team that went on to win it last season.
Either way, it won't bother anyone in Tampa Bay as this has seemingly become the status quo of the offseason and will just build a fire in the pit of their stomachs to come out swinging to prove everyone wrong once again.
