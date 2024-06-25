PFF Ranks Buccaneers Defensive Line in Bottom Half of League for 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some impressive players on their defensive line, but the unit still has a lot to prove going into next season.
Pro Football Focus has been ranking every position group as training camp draws nearer, and the latest rankings focus on the various defensive lines of the NFL. The Buccaneers didn't grade well here, coming in at No. 20 out of 32 teams in the rankings.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Rookie Cornerback Named Minicamp Surprise by ESPN
Here's what PFF writer Sam Monson had to say about Tampa Bay's defensive line:
"There is significant potential on the defensive line for Tampa Bay, but far more potential than guaranteed production. Vita Vea is by far the group's best player, and even Vea doesn’t consistently match his highlight reel. Fourteen defensive tackles earned a better PFF run-defense grade than him last season, and 39 notched more pressures, including 355-pound nose tackle Michael Pierce.
Calijah Kancey has big-time pass-rushing potential inside, while Randy Gregory, Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, along with rookie Chris Braswell, could all generate pressure."
Coaches have mentioned this offseason that getting consistent stellar play out of Vita Vea will be a big task going into 2024. If he's able to do that, he'd be one of the best defensive linemen in the league and would only help players like Calijah Kancey, who will go into his second year as an NFL defensive lineman and will look to improve his craft in the pass game and the run game.
The edge rushing room is a bit rough at the moment, too, but a promising Yaya Diaby could pair well with second-round pick Chris Braswell, and if the two perform in 2024, the team could see this ranking get a lot higher going forward.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Officially Announce 2024 Training Camp Dates, 2 Open Practices
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.