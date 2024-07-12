Former Buccaneers Head Coach Comments on Passing of Franchise Legend
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and Ring of Honor member Monte Kiffin was one of the most influential football minds of his time, and as a result, he inspired countless coaches in the NFL going forward.
Kiffin passed away on Thursday at the age of 84, and after news broke, many those who played under him and those he inspired through his coaching made statements of their own in his honor. One of those people was Raheem Morris, a former Buccaneers head coach and the current head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Morris was a defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers in 2007-08, where he served under Kiffin. In his statement on Kiffin's passing, he talked about how inspiring and crucial Kiffin was to his own career going forward.
"Monte Kiffin was not only a legendary and innovative coach who had an immeasurable impact on the game, but an exceptional human being who truly cared about others," Morris said. "He was a mentor to me, and so many others, and will be dearly missed. My family and I send our heartfelt condolences to Robin and the Kiffin family."
Morris became Tampa Bay's head coach the year after Kiffin was fired in 2008 alongside head coach John Gruden. He was the head coach in Tampa Bay for three years, going 3-13 his first year, 10-6 in his second and 4-12 in his third before being fired and replaced by Greg Schiano.
Now, Morris will go up against the Bucs twice a year in the NFC South as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. It's always impressive to be named the head coach of an NFL football team, and while that accomplishment comes from Morris' own efforts, he'll be sure to carry Kiffin's inspiration as his mentor going forward in his football career.
