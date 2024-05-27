Could Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion LT Sign With New Orleans Saints?
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted left tackle Donovan Smith from Penn State in 2015, he was supposed to pair with quarterback Jameis Winston and help lead the organization to their second Super Bowl title.
Unfortunately, it didn't work out for the Buccaneers, but Smith was a Super Bowl Champion six years later when the organization brought in quarterback Tom Brady who turned out to be the missing piece.
From there, however, regression became the fate of Tampa Bay as it does so many Super Bowl winners, and after being eliminated in the Divisional Round the next season the team was outed in the Wild Card Round in 2022 and Smith became a free agent.
In 2023 Smith won his second ring, this time with the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but once again he finds himself in search of a new employer. And his next could bring him back to the NFC South if Bleacher Report's assertion comes to fruition.
"Worst case, Fuaga and Penning will have another veteran mentor if the team brings in Smith, who should know the division well after spending the first eight years of his career in Tampa Bay."- Matt Holder, Bleacher Report
"While New Orleans used a first-round pick on Taliese Fuaga to avoid starting Trevor Penning at left tackle again, Fuaga also has concerns in pass protection," Matt Holder wrote while stating the New Orleans Saints should sign Smith this offseason. "Meanwhile, Derek Carr notoriously struggles under pressure, so the Saints will want to make sure Carr is well-protected to have a chance at winning the NFC South.
A lot of Bucs fans weren't exactly sad to see Smith go after eight seasons of up-and-down performances, unlike his draft classmate and line partner Ali Marpet who retired after the 2020 NFL Season.
Seeing him return, however, would be a different story - especially if he were able to stifle the Buccaneers' pass rush in his two contests against his former team.
His next time facing Tampa Bay will be his first, and if it comes as a member of the Saints, Smith can rest assured knowing the former fan base that cheered he and his teammates will be hoping any number of current pass rushers vindicate their lack of sadness over his departure.
