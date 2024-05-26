Tampa Bay Buccaneers Appear Content 'Around Middle of the League' in Athleticism
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't ever scared anyone with how super-athletic their teams have been.
In the early 2000s, the Buccaneers team that won the franchise's first Super Bowl did so with an intimidating defense that offered a great blend of brutality, swagger, and intelligence.
The second, led by quarterback Tom Brady, was a Tampa Bay team much more known for their intelligence, though down the stretch the aggressive nature and athletic ability of the defense once again shone brightest.
READ MORE: How the Bucs Made Their Helmet Design
Still, nobody ever called the Bucs a track team, and it appears the franchise is just fine with that, having consistently ranked in the middle of the pack when it comes to athleticism.
"Bucs also have their five most athletic rosters over the last five years with some variance in their rankings," Kent Lee Platte, the creator of the relative athletic score (RAS) measurement tweeted recently. "They've been around middle of the league even with those top rosters being their highest, so seems to be where they are."
"Bucs also have their five most athletic rosters over the last five years with some variance in their rankings"- Kent Lee Platte, Creator of RAS
Of course, athleticism has to do with much more than just speed, as evidenced by first-round pick Graham Barton who scored a perfect 10 out of 10. Barton's score came down to physical measurements like height and weight while also taking his 40-yard dash and various split and shuttle times into account.
In fact, according to RAS, Barton is the single most athletic center to enter the NFL Draft from 1987 to today. Overall, however, the Buccaneers' average RAS from the draft was just a 7.254, 29th among all NFL teams.
READ MORE: There's One Place Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Want to Follow Tom Brady To
Oregon running back Bucky Irving had the lowest score of the group coming at 2.22 while defensive end Chris Braswell, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, and tight end Devin Culp joined Barton as the other top-level graded Tampa Bay draft picks.
With Barton on board now, RAS says the Bucs have the second-ranked offensive line in the NFC South Division behind the Atlanta Falcons, and the fifth overall in the conference.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.