Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Plan on Doing Roast Like Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
The debate regarding the best quarterback or player in NFL history won't change anytime soon, as former Buccaneers and Patriots Super Bowl-winning QB Tom Brady has a stranglehold on the topic. However, there is a guy still playing that could eventually make a case for himself in that conversion, and that's Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes already has three Super Bowl wins under his belt and is only four more away from tying the GOAT. The task is tall, but it's not impossible. Mahomes and Brady play a different style and go about their routines differently, but the fire, passion, and love of the game are very similar, however, there is one thing that Mahomes won't follow in the footsteps of Brady — participating in a public roast like Netflix's "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady".
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Mahomes shut down any notion he would give to having a roast done on him.
"I will definitely be staying away from the roast," Mahomes told Pat McAfee while alluding to Tom Brady's recent roast on Netflix. "They actually asked me to go to it, and I was like, man, I just can't even believe that this is happening. But there was some funny moments in there. The comedians did a good job, but a roast.
"I mean, there's no rules," Mahomes continued. "You just have to go out there and just sit there and listen to everybody talk trash about you. So I will stay away from that throughout my lifetime and kind of just stay on the straight and narrow."
It is probably a good idea if you are Mahomes. After seeing what Brady had to endure over three hours with everyone taking shots at his personal life along with the multiple hints at cheating scandals, Mahomes' life, mainly the situations surrounding his family members, would more than likely be the highlight of the event.
Mahomes kept it light though acknowledging how great the roast was and even through a lob to his teammate TE Travis Kelce in the process.
"They might be able to get Travis. They might be able to get him."
With how successful the roast of Tom Brady was there is little to no doubt that another one will eventually be put into works later down the road. The question then becomes who is willing and has the you know what to do it?
