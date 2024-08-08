Buccaneers Name Starting Quarterback for Preseason Game Against Bengals
Following the team's training camp practice on Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles named Kyle Trask as the team's starter for the Buccaneers' first game of the preseason, which will take place on Saturday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Trask has been very patient during his NFL career. Having been drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has seen very little action in the three seasons since.
Trask's best opportunity to earn playing time came last offseason when he was given the chance to compete with incoming free agent Baker Mayfield for the team's starting quarterback job. Although reports coming out of training camp indicated a tight battle between the two, when push came to shove, Mayfield took the job and ran with it.
Trask has fine size and decent mobility. He's never had an overpowering arm, but for the most part, throws an accurate and catchable ball. Over the past three offseasons, Trask has proven to be somewhat 'risk averse' — at least compared to a player like Mayfield.
Even though Joe Burrow is expected to see some time on Saturday for the Bengals, it was no surprise when Bucs' head coach, Todd Bowles, announced that Baker Mayfield — in addition to most of the team's starters — will not be seeing any action during the team's first preseason contest.
As a result, it was expected that either Trask or John Wolford would be named the team's starter.
With Trask being the younger player between the two, it makes sense that the Buccaneers would prefer to get a longer look at him. Especially with him entering the final year of his rookie contract.
