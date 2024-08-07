Bucs Gameday

Joe Burrow Expected to Play vs. Bucs in First Preseason Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense will get their first taste of live game action against one of the leagues best quarterbacks.

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back in the pocket in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL preseason represents the first taste of live game action in almost half a year. As such, it's something players, coaches, front office executives, and especially fans, find a way to get excited about.

The reality, however, is that most stars are relegated to just a handful of snaps throughout the preseason. Most often, those snaps come in the team's second or third preseason game, if at all.

However, certain teams are starting to buck that trend.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Cincinnati Bengals (in Cincinnati) for their first game of the preseason. Contrary to common practice, it has been reported that Bengals' superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow, is expected to play in the game.

Burrow's 2023 season was cut short due to a wrist injury, and it seems as though the talented QB is eager to get back into live game action, even if it's the preseason.

"I'm going to have the opportunity to get hit," Burrow said. "Maybe I get hit, maybe I don't. It's a game. It's a scrimmage, but it's a live scrimmage. That's the best way to prepare for Week 1, I think. We'll see, but I think we're going about it the right way."

It would be safe to assume that if Burrow is on the field, so to will be his starting offensive linemen. That means whichever group of pass rushers Todd Bowles plans to employ in that first preseason game will have a great opportunity to show what they're made of.

