Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'
One of the few new additions to this year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is cornerback Bryce Hall, who previously spent his last four seasons with the New York Jets after being a fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Virginia.
With his first game action as a member of the Buccaneers roster coming, the 26-year-old defender says he's starting to get comfortable with in his new home.
"[It] felt like it was a smooth transition just in terms of being in shape and everything, learning the defense. We’ve got a really good group of guys. I am having fun," Hall said after getting two weeks of Tampa Bay training camp under his belt. "I am enjoying the process [of] just learning and growing and finding out a little bit more about myself, just as every camp presents new challenges and new things. It is just fun. This is why we play the game of football. I am enjoying it. "
READ MORE: Bucs' Starting Guard Ben Bredeson: 'I'm Very Excited For This Line This Year'
"I am one of those people on the field where I'm going to be loud..."- Bryce Hall, Buccaneers CB
The Tampa heat is something every new player has to adjust to, and while he's doing that, Hall is also trying to learn a new defense.
To make things a little more complicated, he's doing it while trying to cover some elite talent like Bucs receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The good news is, Hall knows that facing off against those two is only going to make him and his teammates better.
"Those are two of the top guys in football in general," said Hall. "With Godwin, he's very smart, and Evans [is] the same thing. He's very crafty, [and] very skilled. So, just any time you get to go up against him is huge," Hall said. "[It] just slows the game down, in general. Because when you line up against him, you are like, ‘Okay, I [have] got to be on my A-game.’ So, I think it just elevates everybody else."
Hall also says he's getting comfortable being a member of head coach Todd Bowles' defense. It's one that is not known as an easy scheme to get on board with, and one that has given other players some growing pains.
As he grows within Bowles' defense, Hall says his voice is also growing within the team as he emphasizes loudly getting to the right answer over silently learning they were on the wrong page all along.
"I am one of those people on the field where I'm going to be loud, and if I am wrong, then we will get on the same page because I would rather talk and then be wrong versus not talk at all," Hall says. "For me, I feel like that's helped. Also, I feel like we have a really good, tight-knit group [of] players on this team. Overall, just all the players. It is very much of a brotherhood."
There are plenty of familiar characters on the Buccaneers roster this year, but the new names and faces are guys looking to make their marks on the defense as well.
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner