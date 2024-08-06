Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
It's the first week of preseason (for most teams, anyway) and that also means that it's depth chart time.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their first depth chart of the season on Tuesday, and based on the way that it reads, it might be subject to change as preseason goes on before the action starts in Week 1.
The depth chart has some interesting tidbits. On the offensive side, Robert Hainsey is named the starting center for now over rookie Graham Barton. Additionally, Trey Palmer is listed as WR3, as opposed to Jalen McMillan, who has gotten a lot of buzz as of recent in training camp. At the moment, the team's two kick returners are listed as Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving, both running backs, and Palmer as listed as the team's punt returner.
Things are fairly straightforward on the defensive side, but there are some notable mentions. The first is that Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is starting at edge rusher over Chris Braswell and that Kalen DeLoach is already pretty high on the depth chart, serving as the backup to Lavonte David right alongside SirVocea Dennis.
Some of these probably aren't likely to stick. Graham Barton losing the center competition would be surprising, and McMillan has looked quite a bit better in camp than Trey Palmer has and has also been taking first-team reps. That being said, it's not an exact science, and there always could be some things that we don't know that the Buccaneers do when making these depth charts.
A lot of these players will likely get reps in Tampa Bay's upcoming preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, and then more opportunity after that. With that, this depth chart could get shuffled around before Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
