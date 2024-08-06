Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have settled their own receiver room, but one of the players they didn't bring back has found a home.
Wide receiver Russell Gage's tenure in Tampa Bay didn't work out as both sides had intended, but now, he's getting another shot in the AFC. After playing with the Falcons and the Bucs, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they had signed him on Tuesday.
Gage was signed in 2022 with the intention of filling in nicely as a WR3 after the (spectacular) departure of Antonio Brown. That didn't quite come to plan, as his three-year, $30 million contract he signed was marred by injury and never seen out. He found himself on injured reserve five different times in 2022 and ended the year with 51 receptions for 426 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
His 2023 never got started. He was set to play a big part in the offense, but he unfortunately tore his patellar tendon during joint practice with the New York Jets. After that, the Buccaneers did not bring him back, and he's now with Baltimore.
He'll have a chance to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens catching passes from Lamar Jackson, and he'll also reunite with the Buccaneers in Week 7 when the Ravens come to town for Monday Night Football.
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 10 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner