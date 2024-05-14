Bucs Gameday

The Top 10 Highest-Paid DBs in the NFL, Including Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield Jr. is the highest-paid DB in the NFL — see the company he keeps in the top 10 in 2024.

River Wells

Sep 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31)
Sep 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't just get the bag with his new contract — he made NFL history.

Winfield Jr. is now the safety to ever be the highest-paid defensive back in the league for 2024, which his $84.1 million deal made him on Monday. He's now in elite company with some of the best defensive backs in the NFL — only two of which, including him, are safeties.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL, per Spotrac:

1. S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts
Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $84,100,000 / Value Per Year: $21,025,000 / Total Guaranteed: $45,000,000

2. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal

Total Value: $84,000,000 / Value Per Year: $21,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $30,000,000

3. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates a
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates a / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $100,500,000 / Value Per Year: $20,100,000 / Total Guaranteed: $71,250,000

4. CB Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates
Nov 19, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $100,000,000 / Value Per Year: $20,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $43,703,000

5. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $97,500,000 / Value Per Year: $19,500,000 / Total Guaranteed: $66,957,407

6. CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) gestures on the
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) gestures on the / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $97,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,400,000 / Total Guaranteed: $42,304,000

7. CB Marshon Lattimore

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)
Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $97,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,400,000 / Total Guaranteed: $68,346,588

8. CB L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans

Newly acquired cornerback for the Tennessee Titans L'Jarius Sneed fields questions at his press
Newly acquired cornerback for the Tennessee Titans L'Jarius Sneed fields questions at his press / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA

Total Value: $76,400,000 / Value Per Year: $19,100,000 / Total Guaranteed: $55,000,000

9. CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (33) leaves the
Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (33) leaves the / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $76,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $54,000,000

10. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3)
November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Total Value: $76,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $42,000,000

