The Top 10 Highest-Paid DBs in the NFL, Including Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't just get the bag with his new contract — he made NFL history.
Winfield Jr. is now the safety to ever be the highest-paid defensive back in the league for 2024, which his $84.1 million deal made him on Monday. He's now in elite company with some of the best defensive backs in the NFL — only two of which, including him, are safeties.
Here are the top 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL, per Spotrac:
1. S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total Value: $84,100,000 / Value Per Year: $21,025,000 / Total Guaranteed: $45,000,000
2. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Total Value: $84,000,000 / Value Per Year: $21,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $30,000,000
3. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Total Value: $100,500,000 / Value Per Year: $20,100,000 / Total Guaranteed: $71,250,000
4. CB Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Total Value: $100,000,000 / Value Per Year: $20,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $43,703,000
5. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Total Value: $97,500,000 / Value Per Year: $19,500,000 / Total Guaranteed: $66,957,407
6. CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Total Value: $97,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,400,000 / Total Guaranteed: $42,304,000
7. CB Marshon Lattimore
Total Value: $97,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,400,000 / Total Guaranteed: $68,346,588
8. CB L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans
Total Value: $76,400,000 / Value Per Year: $19,100,000 / Total Guaranteed: $55,000,000
9. CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Total Value: $76,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $54,000,000
10. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Total Value: $76,000,000 / Value Per Year: $19,000,000 / Total Guaranteed: $42,000,000
