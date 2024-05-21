Buccaneers All-Pro Offensive Star Holding Out of OTAs
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began Phase Three of their offseason workouts, there was a very large presence not spotted on the field. With the start of organized team activities, or OTAs, players come in on a voluntary basis for extra work with the members of the team. This can include installs, individual drills, and team drills such as 11-on-11's and 7-on-7's. The point is to get players geared up for training camp so when they come back in July it is fine-tuning things — in this case, a new offensive installation — and be ready to hit the ground running.
One player who wasn't spotted on the field was Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs. The Pro Bowler has been at the facility nearly daily working out and taking part in meetings, but according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that is all he will be doing. As Fowler reports, Wirfs will not be attending OTAs and has no intentions of doing so in the immediate future.
Wirfs, who is playing on his fifth-year option and has seen everyone else on the Bucs get paid, would rather not risk a freak injury during practice and will wait to sign an extension before joining his teammates on the field. The more damning thing about this report is that the Bucs and Wirfs' camp have not made any progress on a new deal. Wirfs has proven to be one of the best left tackles in football, and when he does get a new deal, he is expected to reset the tackle market surpassing Lions Penei Sewell's four-year $112 million dollar deal. So what's the hold-up? Guaranteed money? Years? One would think it will be cleared up before the season starts.
Former Buccaneers linebacker Devin White did something similar last year, holding out of OTAs. He appeared in mandatory minicamp, but did not participate in drills. He'd later ask for a trade that same year but was not granted the request and wasn't re-signed in free agency, heading to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's unlikely Wirfs will hold out entirely, rather hold in, which has become the team-friendly way of holding out. Holding in will allow him to be there in team meetings, and work out at the facility not falling behind on installs and strength and conditioning work but he would remain off of the football field until signing a record-breaking contract with the Buccaneers.
