Two Buccaneers Listed on CBS Sports Top 25 Under 25 Ranking for 2024
There’s a ton of young talent in the NFL right now, which is part of the reason so many fans around the world can’t wait for the 2024 season to begin. But with well over two months to go before the first regular season game kicks off, those fans will need to wait a bit longer.
In the meantime, there’s plenty of content being put out by various networks to generate discussion. One of those networks, CBS Sports, recently put out a top 25 under 25 list, aspiring to rank the best young players in the league.
As to be expected, a couple of Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the list.
Coming in at number 21 on the list was Tampa Bay’s stud left tackle, Tristan Wirfs.
“Four years after starring as Tom Brady’s sturdy right tackle as a Super Bowl-winning rookie, Wirfs might just be entering his prime, fresh off his first 17-game run as Tampa Bay’s top blind-side blocker. His seamless transition to left tackle was a catalyst for Baker Mayfield’s 2023 rejuvenation.”
Wirfs was the second highest-rated tackle on this list, with the other one being Penei Sewell who was ranked all the way up at number four. I have trouble understanding how those two players could be separated by such a wide margin. Especially with Wirfs set to enter just his second season on the left side. Last I checked, left tackle is a premier position in this league. Not to mention, despite being just 25 years old, Tristan Wirfs already has multiple All-Pro’s on his resume to go with his Super Bowl ring.
Ranked even higher on the list was the highest-paid defensive back in the entire league, Antoine Winfield Jr., who was listed at 16.
“It seems so long ago that Winfield was chirping at Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV as a rookie, and that’s partly because the do-it-all safety has gone from solid to borderline special as the back-end leader of the Bucs’ physical defense. He was everywhere in 2023, helping fuel another surprise playoff run.”
The only defensive backs listed above Winfield were Kyle Hamilton (14), Patrick Surtain (13), and Sauce Gardner (5). I see no issues with Winfield’s ranking on the list.
No matter where you rank them, what’s worth acknowledging in this ranking is the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two of the top-25 players in the NFL who are 25 years old or younger. With 32 teams in the league, Bucs fans should be thankful that their GM, Jason Licht, has managed to stockpile a couple superstar players. Even more promising is that their best years are more than likely still ahead of them.
