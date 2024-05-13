Buccaneers Rookie Linebacker Listed As Player to Watch During Offseason Workouts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the offseason with some moves to make to help improve certain areas of their roster. One of those areas that needed improvement was getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Bucs struggled in this area in 2023 after being one of the best at it in prior seasons.
That led to letting veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett leave for the Miami Dolphins in free agency, the signing of Randy Gregory and the eventual draft pick of former Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell.
With the Bucs actively looking to turn a page in this area, The Athletic pointed towards second-round draft pick Chris Braswell as the player to watch during offseason workouts for Tampa Bay.
"The Bucs lost Shaq Barrett to free agency, so in free agency, they chose to roll the dice with Randy Gregory. He's the well-traveled, oft-suspended and yet talented pass rusher who spent time with Denver and San Francisco last season. A month later, they drafted Braswell out of Alabama in the second round. The opportunity for a key pass-rushing role is available for the rookie. Gregory recorded just 3 1/2 sacks last season and with the inconsistent Joe Tryon-Soyinka (13 sacks in three seasons) also penciled in as a starter, Braswell has a shot to force his way into the mix. He had eight sacks last season for the Crimson Tide."
With not one guy standing out as an elite pass rusher, Braswell almost immediately will have a chance to make himself known on the Bucs' defense if he can show the staff that he is ready for the workload. After not seeing much playing time until his senior season at Alabama, Braswell became an immediate impact player for the Tide when he saw the field. The Buccaneers will indeed need to rely upon Braswell in the hopes that he can carry over that production into the NFL along with the others in the position group.
