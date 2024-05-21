WATCH: Buccaneers Draft Pick Throws Out First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a solid draft class in 2024, addressing multiple positions of need while adding depth at others.
The Buccaneers wanted to pay heavy attention to the interior of their offensive line as they ranked near the bottom of the league last season when it came to running the ball. They immediately looked to address this by taking former Duke Blue Devil Graham Barton with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft.
Barton played all across the line during his time at Duke, and it appears the Bucs will look to place him at the center position entering 2024. Barton has great technique and footwork and should be an upgrade at the position.
With OTAs beginning on Tuesday and Barton already being in Tampa Bay for a few weeks since rookie minicamp, Barton made an appearance in St. Petersburg to throw out the first pitch for the Rays on Monday night before their game against the Boston Red Sox.
A little high, but not too shabby for the big fella!
Barton is soaking in everything about Tampa Bay early on and it is always an honor to get to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game. Unfortunately for the Rays, they dropped the first game of the series 5-0.
