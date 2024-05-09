Two Buccaneers To Appear At 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tooled up on skill position players in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Bucs fans might get a first look at their new wide receiver and running back in their Buccaneers uniforms sooner than later.
Tampa Bay selected Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Oregon running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round, and both have been invited to the 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, California.
The event is catered toward trading cards, and as a result, is almost exclusively attended by skill position players. The event typically features players wearing their full uniforms, so it's likely that Bucs fans will get their first full look at McMillan and Irving donning the Tampa Bay red and pewter.
McMillan was a very talented player at Washington, serving as quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s No. 1 target during the 2022 season. Plenty of draft pundits believed that had he not played hurt throughout the 2023 season, he could have been picked higher — playing through injury last year, McMillan netted 559 yards and five touchdowns.
Irving, meanwhile, struggled during his combine, but it's his play on tape that stands out. Irving rarely went down on the first tackle at Oregon, and he finished his 2023 season with a stellar 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The pair will get play time this preseason, but for now, it should be fun to see McMillan and Irving put on their Bucs colors in full uniform for the Rookie Premiere event.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.