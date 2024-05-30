Kay Adams Discusses Whether Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield Were a One-Hit Wonder
The 2023 preseason felt like an eternity ago, but if you remember correctly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were doubted heavily leading up to the season. They were coming off the retirement of Tom Brady while introducing a first-year offensive coordinator and a veteran quarterback who had been pretty much written off by the majority of the league.
Then, they shocked everyone.
The Buccaneers went on to finish the regular season one game over .500, won the NFC South, beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card, and put up a fight against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. Fairly decent for a team that was expected to be drafting in the top five of the 2024 draft.
Despite their success in 2023 and their above-average (yet underrated) offseason, the 2024 version of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain doubted. The media, sportsbooks, NFL fans, and the such all are handing the NFC South over to the Atlanta Falcons — solely because they acquired QB Kirk Cousins this offseason. However, there is one media personality that still has Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers not just being a one-hit wonder, Up & Adams' Kay Adams.
Adams points out how she believes Baker Mayfield to be the guy to help lead the Buccaneers in 2024. She also points towards head coach Todd Bowles' comments regarding Mayfield and new OC Liam Coen as being a solid start towards building and progressing heading into the 2024 season.
It surely seems like the NFC South will be a race between the Bucs and the Falcons, but with the unknowns surrounding what Atlanta will look like with a new coaching staff and an aging QB coming off an Achilles injury, it is hard not to point the Bucs way as being the favorites.
