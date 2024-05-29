Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Reveals Thoughts on First-Round Pick Graham Barton
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line struggled at times last season, especially when it came to opening up holes in the running game. They worked to address these concerns in free agency while also turning to the NFL Draft in April to help, selecting former Duke Blue Devil Graham Barton with the 26th overall pick with the idea he would become the franchise's starting center.
Barton played along the whole offensive line during his career at Duke, but the Bucs see him as an inside guy who will be able to create room for running backs Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, and Bucky Irving. Barton has gotten off to a great start from what we are hearing early from OTAs and that should be a welcoming sight to Buccaneers' fans.
With Barton seemingly transitioning well into the NFL and his "new" position, Sara Walsh spoke with Bucs' QB Baker Mayfield and OC Liam Coen during OTAs regarding Graham's integration with the team.
Walsh reported that Mayfield said Barton was "a stud" and that both Mayfield and offensive coordinator Liam Coen were impressed with his size and his speed as a lineman.
Baker and Coen seem pleased with what they see out of Graham thus far in practices. When your OC and QB are this excited about what you are doing prior to the beginning of training camp, there can only be even better things to come.
If all falls in line, the Buccaneers' run blocking should be improved after a porous 2023 season, in large part due to the team's pivotal moves along the offensive line this offseason.
