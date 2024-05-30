Buccaneers Baker Mayfield, Todd Bowles Rank Low Among Quarterback-Coach Duos
The NFL is in the midst of OTAs and is currently in the thick of the offseason. With this, season projections for 2024 are being made, and there are mixed reviews early for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Returning quarterback Baker Mayfield, along with other high-impact players like Mike Evans and Atoine Winfield Jr., the Buccaneers could be poised for an improved season after going 9-8 a year ago.
Still, offseason discourse is going to continue and it's at an all-time high. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked every NFL quarterback and head coach duo in the league. Mayfield and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles ranked No. 20.
"The Buccaneers shocked the football world in 2023, winning the NFC South and a playoff game. The biggest reason was Mayfield, who threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns," Verderame wrote. "Now on a three-year deal, the expectation for Mayfield is to continue elevating the offense despite losing [Dave] Canales, while Bowles keeps the defense working as a terrific unit."
Bowles is going to hoist a stout defense and Mayfield is going to establish a gritty, win-at-all-costs culture on the offensive side of the ball. The two combined create for a winning culture and, while they don't directly work together in doing so, they complement each other well.
As Verderame alluded to, Canales, the Buccaneers' former offensive coordinator, is now gone. He's the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, working with Bryce Young within the division. What Mayfield can do to ensure the offense doesn't take a step back will be defining this season.
Bowles ranked No. 22 among coaches and Mayfield ranked No. 19 among quarterbacks, and those combined left the duo right at No. 20 in the league. Heading into their second year together, they'll have a chance to garner more respect and further prove themselves.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.