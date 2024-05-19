NFL Analyst Believes Buccaneers Still Have the Best Roster in the NFC South
The oddsmakers in Las Vegas and a wide variety of writers and NFL analysts also view the Atlanta Falcons as the most talented football team in the NFC South division.
Despite coming off three consecutive NFC South titles, re-signing all of their most important players, and putting together a strong draft class that addressed a variety of the team's most pressing positional needs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still aren't considered the best team in the NFC South.
READ MORE: Ranking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 5 Best Games on Their 2024 Schedule
But if you were to address this with any fan or member of the Buccaneers organization, chances are they wouldn't be surprised. This is how it's always been for the Bucs. And sometimes it feels like no matter what the team accomplishes on the field, or during the offseason, they'll always be overlooked.
That being said, there's at least one observer outside of Tampa who believes the Buccaneers are still the best team in the NFC South. That observer is Will Laws, a writer for Sports Illustrated.
In his NFC South roster rankings, Laws ultimately put out a warning to the football world to quit sleeping on the Bucs, which is what the fans in Tampa Bay have been saying all offseason.
Laws rankings of the NFC South Division were as follows:
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Atlanta Falcons
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Carolina Panthers
Here is some of what the article had to say about the Buccaneers.
"If Baker Mayfield’s 2023 season proves not to be a fluke, the Buccaneers will be well positioned themselves to capture the NFC South title for the fourth consecutive season. "
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC South Snubbed in MVP Candidate Rankings?
Laws points to the successful offseason the Bucs have had as part of the reason why this team should be considered the favorite to win the NFC South once again in 2024.
"Mayfield might no longer have offensive play-caller Canales, who’s now coaching the Panthers, but they retained his best wide receiver in Mike Evans, who signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason, and improved the offensive line with the first-round selection of Graham Barton, possibly the best center in the draft. With stud left tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Buccaneers could have the best offensive line in the division, which would be a plus for running back Rachaad White, who impressed last season."
The author also identified the plethora of talent that exists on the Bucs' defense, which should make them one of the better units in the league, let alone their own division.
Overall, this take isn't presenting any new information to those who follow the Buccaneers closely. But it still serves as a useful reminder to football fans around the country that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be considered the favorites to remain atop the NFC South Division in 2024.
You can follow Collin Haalboom on X.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.