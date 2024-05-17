10 easiest schedules this year:



1. ATL

2. LAC

3. CHI

4. NYJ

5. NO

6. CIN

7. IND

8. MIA

9. PHI

10. CAR



10 toughest schedules this year:



23. BUF

24. LV

25. DEN

26. HOU

27. TEN

28. BAL

29. MIN

30. CLE

31. NE

32. PIT



READ FOR MORE: https://t.co/ihsPge7HF6 pic.twitter.com/i5NwszVIsI