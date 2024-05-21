Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Speaks On Tristan Wirfs' Contract Situation
NFL players who perform at the highest level always deserve their bag, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs is next in line.
The Buccaneers have retained a number of marquee players with big contracts in Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr., who was the latest to get locked up by general manager Jason Licht this offseason. It will be Wirfs' turn next, and that contract may already be on his mind.
A recent report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that the left tackle does not plan on attending OTAs while on his fifth-year option, though whether or not that extends forward remains to be seen. Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about this when he spoke to media after the first day of OTAs, and he didn't seem too worried.
"I'm aware that it's voluntary," Bowles said of the situation. "Me and Tristan have had plenty of conversations, and he's still working out and he's been here all offseason — so I'm comfortable with that."
It is true that Wirfs is still in the building — he greeted Graham Barton when Barton came to Tampa Bay for the first time after the draft. Since he is in the building working out and is around the team, it makes sense that the team isn't worried that Wirfs won't be participating in the near future.
