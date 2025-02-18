Two Buccaneers players appear in PFF's top 101 players of 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a strong campaign in 2024, winning 10 games and the NFC South en route to a playoff appearance. And although that playoff appearance against the Washington Commanders didn't go to plan, there's still plenty to be proud of.
Two of those things were the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans, who both had fantastic years. Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns in the regular season and Evans reached over 1,000 yards for the 11th-straight season. Those efforts went recognized by Pro Football Focus, who put the two players back-to-back in their list of the NFL's top 101 players in 2024 — Mayfield at No. 63, and Evans at No. 62.
PFF was impressed with Mayfield's ability to sling the football even with a new offensive coordinator.
"Under yet another new offensive playcaller, Mayfield earned an 85.9 overall grade this season, which represents a new career-high for him and ranked him sixth in the NFL. Including the postseason, his 43 passing touchdowns tied him for second-most in the league"
Meanwhile, they noted that Evans' 1,000-yard streak would have been much easier to achieve if he hadn't missed three games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens.
"Evans crossed the 1,000-yard threshold for the 11th consecutive season, though it wouldn’t have been so close had he not missed three games due to injury. When he did play, he was outstanding as usual. His 90.2 receiving grade ranked him fourth among qualified wide receivers and represents the second-highest mark of his career."
The Bucs will have to go through some retooling in 2025 to try and improve their team, but Mayfield and Evans will still be there — and they could be better than ever with even more chemistry and experience this time around.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals what he bought after $140 million contract with Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback
• Buccaneers target star Notre Dame CB in new 2025 team mock draft
• Tristan Wirfs reveals what Buccaneers need to do to return to Super Bowl
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth