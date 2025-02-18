Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker could play elsewhere in 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have housed Lavonte David since 2010, but he is a free agent who could play somewhere new in 2025.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the only team star linebacker Lavonte David has played for in his NFL career. However, that could change this offseason with David facing free agency.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that there is a scenario where David plays elsewhere in 2025.

Lavonte Davi
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Algeier (25) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

David playing elsewhere?

"While Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David turned 35 in January, he remains a starting-caliber defender. He started all 17 games for the Bucs in 2024 and finished with 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception," Knox writes.

"Of course, there's no guarantee that David will return to play another season, and there's even less of a guarantee that he'll be willing to play outside of Tampa. If he is, he should be a top target for any contender looking for linebacker help."

It's hard to imagine David wearing a jersey that doesn't belong to the Bucs, but Tampa Bay needs to invest in the youth at the position, which could behoove them to go in a different direction.

If that happens and David still has the itch to play, he may end up putting on different colors in 2025.

