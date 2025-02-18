Division rival named ‘potential suitor’ for Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-champion wide receiver
The 2024 NFL season is now in the rearview mirror as the Philadelphia Eagles claimed the Super Bowl title out of the NFC side. They took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a dominant 40-22 effort.
Now, each of the 32 teams can turn their focus fully to the offseason to take to free agency and the NFL draft to make necessary changes to work toward being a Super Bowl contender as soon as possible.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, following a 10-7 campaign — a one-win improvement from 2023 — will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason. One impactful position they will have to make moves is wide receiver.
Veteran receiver Chris Godwin is set to hit free agency. While the club would like the return the 28-year-old pass catcher, there's always a chance he leaves for more money or a new opportunity. Bleacher Report recently listed the top free agents while dropping potential suitors for said players.
Godwin received a solid ranking despite suffering a season-ending injury, and one of the two potential suitors Bleacher Report listed was the Buccaneers' NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.
"If the Buccaneers don't or can't retain the one-time Pro Bowler, however, two teams stand out as obvious fits," Bleacher Report wrote. "The Panthers desperately need to put more receiving help around third-year quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina also happens to employ former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales."
Tampa Bay needs to keep a strong core of receivers around Baker Mayfield, who has posted two consecutive career seasons with the club. However, should Godwin want change and sign with a team like the Panthers, the squad can pivot and they can use young wide receivers to try and make up for the veteran's impact.
