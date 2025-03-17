Buccaneers star reveals secret to legendary longevity in NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to rely on veteran linebacker Lavonte David as he defies age and remains one of the league’s most consistent defenders. While many players struggle to maintain their performance deep into their career, David has found a way to stay at an elite level.
David showed in his 13th season that he isn't slowing down, recording 122 total tackles including 76 solo stops, 5.5 sacks, six passes defended and three forced fumbles.
Tampa Bay’s defensive leader explained his approach during his recent press conference.
"The main thing for me is just taking care of things early—handling small problems before they turn into big ones," David said. "Every time I feel something minor, I try to get on top of it real fast so it doesn’t become a bigger issue."
That mindset has allowed David to maintain peak physical condition, something he prioritizes year-round.
"Getting my conditioning level where it needs to be, taking care of my body right away, eating right, and avoiding things I’m not supposed to be doing—it’s all about being disciplined in every aspect," David added.
For David, that discipline extends beyond just workouts and recovery. He believes that a player’s habits off the field directly translate to their performance on Sundays.
"I just feel like when you’re disciplined off the field, it carries over to your performance on the field," David said.
As the Buccaneers prepare for another season, David remains a crucial piece of their defense. His to preparation and consistency continues to set him apart in a league where longevity is rare.
