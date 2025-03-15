3 safeties the Buccaneers could look to add in free agency
Free agency is in full swing, and the Bucs have addressed depth at several spots on the roster in addition to retaining their own players. They've been bringing in veteran experience at cornerback, linebacker, and offensive tackle, but one spot they could look to add talent that they haven’t yet is at safety.
At the NFL Combine, Todd Bowles and Jason Licht alluded to a move to safety for Tykee Smith in attempt to keep him on the field more. He’ll still see snaps at nickel, but when the Bucs are in base packages, he’ll likely be the starting safety on the field next to Antoine Winfield Jr. However, the Bucs will still need someone to take the field when Smith slides into the slot.
The team re-signed Kaevon Merriweather, but the room is unproven behind him with just Rashad Wisdom and Marcus Banks. Christian Izien can also play safety, but he could also see reps in the slot. The Bucs can certainly look into the draft, but the class isn’t nearly as strong as it has been in years past. Instead, if they look at the veteran route, there are still players who can contribute valuable snaps and add a layer of protection should injuries strike the room again.
Here are three players who could fit with the Bucs look for on defense:
Rayshawn Jenkins
Jenkins, 31, has 10 career interceptions and can play both safety spots and in the slot. He made $7.5 million last year but was cut before the start of free agency. His play fell off a bit and he should cost much less.
Julian Blackmon
Blackmon started 16 games last season for the Colts. He has 10 career interceptions, and like Jenkins, can play both safety spots and in the slot. He made just $3.7 million last year and should come at a similar rate.
Xavier Woods
Woods has 13 career interceptions and can also play both safety spots and in the slot. He started all 17 games for the Panthers last season. Woods made $5 million in 2024 and should cost less than that after his production took a big dip last season.
