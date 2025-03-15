Bucs Gameday

Bucs GM announces veteran WR re-signing from unexpected place

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht had some fun of his own breaking news of a re-signing, but where he broke the news itself is even more amusing.

In a week where  NFL insiders and local beat writers are breaking news of NFL signings throughout free agency,  Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht must’ve felt left out in all the action.

On the third official day of free agency, Licht took to X himself to break the news that the Bucs were re-signing wide receiver Sterling Shepherd. The veteran wide receiver signed a one year deal worth up to $2.25 million with $500,000 guaranteed.

Though what’s even more amusing about Licht announcing Shepard’s deal and breaking it on X was where he broke it from. Per NFL networks Mike Garafolo, the Bucs GM was out on a boat with members of the front office celebrating the end of free agency's first week. 

This isn’t Licht’s first time breaking news. In fact, it’s not his first time breaking news on a boat. Last year, Licht announced the return of quarterback John Wolford on X while he was on a boat then, too.

Time will tell if this becomes a tradition for the Buccaneers general manager, who is not only one of the best in the NFL at what he does, but also likes to have fun every once and a while on social media.

